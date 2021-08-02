Plymouth City Council is to take part in a new scheme to relocate Afghan citizens who worked with British Forces in Afghanistan.

The scheme, called the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP), was introduced by the Home Office and supports interpreters and translators who worked often in dangerous and challenging situations.

The move has been welcomed by Plymouth Access to Housing (PATH) which supports people with housing needs in Devon. It said providing homes for people like this is the right thing to do.

Director of PATH, Mike Taylor, said: “I think anyone who is aware of what’s been happening in Afghanistan and the risks the interpreters took – themselves and for the families – working with British forces, would have a degree of sympathy and loyalty.

I feel that they are people who really did put themselves at risk and you just have to hear members of the British forces talking about them and there’s a lot of mutual loyalty. And I think that we should really appreciate that and do the right thing by them. Director of PATH, Mike Taylor

Plymouth is among several cities in the UK joining the scheme and a statement from Plymouth City Council said their involvement, “supports the city’s strong connections with the Armed Forces and further boosts our credentials as a welcoming city.”

Councillor Vivien Pengelly, cabinet member for homes and communities, added: “I am absolutely thrilled that Plymouth is set become part of this scheme.

“These people are heroes. The courage they have shown in helping our troops among complex communities in Afghanistan is rightly being rewarded and I look forward to welcoming them here to Plymouth to join our warm armed forces family.”

But Mike Taylor added that more needs to be done to tackle a chronic shortage of housing in general, not just in relation to relocating staff who worked for British forces abroad, which impacts on the most vulnerable people in society.

“Everyone who needs accommodation we need to find solutions for,” he said.

“There is scope to re-convert or convert and re-purpose buildings. Moving people into towns and city centres. And bringing life into them and using those otherwise empty buildings at a time when we need more housing.

“So there are opportunities around housing and homelessness and I’m really hoping that as a society we can embrace and prioritise those.”

Participation in the scheme follows on from a similar project run between 2014 and 2016 which saw 16 households welcomed to Plymouth.

