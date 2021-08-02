Play video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report which begins with an anonymous account from a domestic abuse victim

Avon and Somerset Police has secured £1 million funding from the Ministry of Justice to appoint 31 specialist advisors to help domestic abuse victims.

There are an additional 23 Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) and eight Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) which support victims across the force area.

One woman who experienced domestic abuse for 15 years told ITV News she feels like she has been "released from a death sentence" after getting help from an IDVA.

She said: "Having not just friends and family members, but someone who is not emotionally involved with you can be there. They can listen and give you the right advice that you actually need.

"It was the practical help too - helping me find solicitors. The legal aspects of even applying for a non-molestation order, finding somewhere to go and a place to live."

This victim lived in a rural part of Somerset and felt isolated in her relationship.

She added: "It's about getting your life back. You need to get all the support, because it's there.

"It's a healing process that we go through. You start enjoying the things you used to enjoy.

"You can enjoy laughing again, watching a movie you like and living the life that you want to live. Not being isolated anymore.

"I couldn't reach family or friends. Now I wake up feeling safe, feeling I can do whatever I want and I don't have to be scared.

"I feel like I'm coming out of a prison sentence after 15 years."

The specialisms including working with: victims in rural communities, elderly victims, children and young people, Black and Minority Ethnic victims, those with complex needs or learning disabilities, male victims, LGBTQ+ victims and victims of economic abuse.

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Shelford, said he is "proud" of his team for securing this funding.

He added: "As a result of hard work, we are receiving one of our largest funding achievements for victim services.

PCC Mark Shelford says he is "proud" of the force for obtaining the funding.

"It will make a significant difference to services and staff on the ground who continue to face an overwhelming amount of work as we come out of the pandemic.

"Most crucially, it will help more victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse to cope and recover."

The victim support charities Safe Link and Next Link have seen a substantial increase in demand for their service since March 2020.

Since the start of the pandemic referrals have risen by:

35% for the domestic abuse service

20% for the sexual violence service

Sarah O'Leary, the charities' Chief Executive, said some victims have described the last year as like "living in a double lockdown".

The Chief Executive of Safe Link and Next Link urges anyone who is struggling to ask for help.

She said: "More victims have been trapped at home with their perpetrator. So women and children have been witness to more severe abuse.

"When you're already living in a situation where you have very little control, someone else is controlling everything. It just creates an even bigger impact.

Emma Cashin is an IDVA and ISVA, and works closely with Safe Link and Next Link and said the combination of providing emotional support and practical help is crucial for victims.

She said: "We want them to start feel themselves again.

Emma Cashin supports many victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence across Avon and Somerset.

"We give that practical side, where we can say - this order would keep you safe or we can look at housing locally. We really take that burden off them so they can start to find themselves again."

The victim who experienced abuse for 15 years has escaped the relationship and has begun to rebuild her life.

She urges others to persevere and ask for help.

Where can I find help? Here is a list of some national and regional services available: