A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in Cornwall.

The man was travelling on the A3083 near Helston on Sunday, August 1 when the accident happened.

Police were called to the crash shortly after 2:30 pm but the 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a short time yesterday afternoon while officers carried out investigations.

They are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or anyone with dash camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk.