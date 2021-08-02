Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of a man from Bristol who has been missing for a week.

53-year-old Mark Owen was reported missing yesterday, August 1, after not being seen since July 26.

He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium build with muscular shoulders, tanned skin and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey work shorts and a dark top and has tattoos on both of his arms.

Officers say they are concerned for his welfare and have been conducting searches to help locate him. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police say he is now thought to be in the Tidenham area of the Forest of Dean.

Officers are now asking anyone who lives locally to keep an eye out for him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 133 of 29 July or 999 if Mark is present at the time.