A Wiltshire who caught a 'humungous' tarantula was so shocked by its size, he didn't know who to call - so he rang the police.

Tony Upton-Huang had just returned from dropping his wife off at work at around 5am when he saw the creature on the side of his house in Swindon.

The 57-year-old decided he needed to remove the spider as it was about 15 metres from his backdoor, on 21 July.

But the arachnid was so large, Tony felt he would not be able to use the conventional method of catching a spider in a glass.

He said: "When I get a spider inside the house, I normally just use a glass to catch it and slide a piece of cardboard underneath, but a glass wasn't going to work this time.

The giant tarantula was 15 metres from his backdoor in Swindon. Credit: BPM Media.

"I found a small tub and got the mop to prod it a little bit to ease it down of the wall. Once it was in the tub, I left the lid off a bit so it has some air and left it in the greenhouse."

Describing how he found the creature, Tony said: "I had just dropped my misses off at work and when I got home, the house was feeling quite warm. I thought I'm not going to be able to go back to sleep if the house is that warm.""I opened up the back window and I looked out across my back garden and thought what's that on the wall? I looked a little bit closer and it was a humongous spider."

He claims rooks and seagulls were circling above and looking "very interested", possibly hoping to catch the creature.

But having finally trapped the spider, Tony was so shocked, he called Wiltshire Police for advice.

Tony dialled Wiltshire Police when he finally caught the spider due to the sheer size of it. Credit: BPM Media.

"I called Wiltshire Police - I didn't know who to call, I didn't know if the spider was really dangerous or not."They told me to try Defra in case it was a species from abroad or the RSPCA. The RSPCA was open first, so I called them and they sent someone from North Somerset Reptile Rescue to collect it", he added.

When asked if he was fearful for his own safety whilst undertaking the rescue mission, he said: "I'm 57-years-old, if it bites me and kills me, I've had a full life.

"If it's radioactive, I might turn into Spider-Man - that could be fun."

In a post on Facebook, North Somerset Reptile Rescue confirmed that the curly hair tarantula has since been reunited with his owner.