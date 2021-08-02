Your July weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Monday August 2, 2021, 12:03 PMCrepuscular rays spilling onto the sea from St. Austell Credit: Lisa MacLeodFair weather cumulus clouds above Berrow dunes in Somerset Credit: Emma SnookShowers moving over Kilve beach in Somerset Credit: Malcolm LewisGorgeous skies and views at Praa Sands, Cornwall Credit: Steve SpinnerHow do I submit a photo?Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.comTweet: @alexberesfordTV@ITVCharlieP @TheKateHaskellInstagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...A clear view of Lundy basking in the July sunshine Credit: Graham HobbsA flock of birds silhouetted by the setting sun in Bristol Credit: Darren NightingaleCattle grazing on Exmoor under bright skies Credit: Simon JamesHeather adding colour to the sea of blue at Mawgan Porth Credit: Catherine ShipleyA "Pilot's Glory" in Dorset; a type of Brocken Spectre where a rainbow around your shadow is projected onto the top of the cloud below you Credit: Amy WhitewickThe sun rising over Minehead towards the end of the month Credit: Paul Scullion