Your July weather pictures for the West Country region

Crepuscular rays spilling onto the sea from St. Austell Credit: Lisa MacLeod
Fair weather cumulus clouds above Berrow dunes in Somerset Credit: Emma Snook
Showers moving over Kilve beach in Somerset Credit: Malcolm Lewis
Gorgeous skies and views at Praa Sands, Cornwall Credit: Steve Spinner

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet: 

@alexberesfordTV

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

A clear view of Lundy basking in the July sunshine Credit: Graham Hobbs
A flock of birds silhouetted by the setting sun in Bristol Credit: Darren Nightingale
Cattle grazing on Exmoor under bright skies Credit: Simon James
Heather adding colour to the sea of blue at Mawgan Porth Credit: Catherine Shipley
A "Pilot's Glory" in Dorset; a type of Brocken Spectre where a rainbow around your shadow is projected onto the top of the cloud below you Credit: Amy Whitewick
The sun rising over Minehead towards the end of the month Credit: Paul Scullion