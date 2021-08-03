Bristol riot: Eight people in court after Kill The Bill protest

Eight people have appeared in court in connection with a riot in Bristol.

The defendants appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 2 August and were all charged with offences relating to riots in Bristol city centre on March 21.

One of the defendants admitted a charge of riot while the other seven people denied the charges against them and are now due to stand trial.

The following people attended hearings on Monday 2 August:

Shaun Davies, 44, from Totterdown, Bristol – pleaded guilty to riot and will be sentenced on 9 September 2021.

Charly Pitman, 23, from Brislington, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 26 April 2022.

Francesca Horn, 24, from Montpelier, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 25 April 2022.

Richard Fox, 30, of no fixed address – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 19 April 2022.

Daniel Ellis, 25, from Hartcliffe, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to charges of riot and arson and will face trial on 3 May 2022.

Carmen Fitchett, 22, from St Andrew’s, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 4 July 2022.

Matthew O’Neill, 30, of Patchway, South Gloucestershire - pleaded not guilty to charges of riot and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and will face trial on 11 April 2022.

Indigo Bond, 20, from Fishponds, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and outraging public decency and will face trial on 3 May 2022.

Joseph Paxton, 29, from Montpelier, Bristol, was also due to appear after being charged with riot but the case was adjourned until Wednesday 4 August.