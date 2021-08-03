Bristol riot: Eight people in court after Kill The Bill protest

Police officers at the protest on March 21. Credit: ITV West Country

Eight people have appeared in court in connection with a riot in Bristol.

The defendants appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 2 August and were all charged with offences relating to riots in Bristol city centre on March 21.

One of the defendants admitted a charge of riot while the other seven people denied the charges against them and are now due to stand trial.

The following people attended hearings on Monday 2 August:

  • Shaun Davies, 44, from Totterdown, Bristol – pleaded guilty to riot and will be sentenced on 9 September 2021.

  • Charly Pitman, 23, from Brislington, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 26 April 2022.

  • Francesca Horn, 24, from Montpelier, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 25 April 2022.

  • Richard Fox, 30, of no fixed address – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 19 April 2022.

  • Daniel Ellis, 25, from Hartcliffe, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to charges of riot and arson and will face trial on 3 May 2022.

  • Carmen Fitchett, 22, from St Andrew’s, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 4 July 2022.

  • Matthew O’Neill, 30, of Patchway, South Gloucestershire - pleaded not guilty to charges of riot and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and will face trial on 11 April 2022.

  • Indigo Bond, 20, from Fishponds, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and outraging public decency and will face trial on 3 May 2022.

Joseph Paxton, 29, from Montpelier, Bristol, was also due to appear after being charged with riot but the case was adjourned until Wednesday 4 August.