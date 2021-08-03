A busy street in Exeter has been closed off as firefighters tackle a blaze.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said three people were rescued from flats above a shop where a fryer caught alight.

An Incident Manager for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers were called to a building on Fore Street at around 7:19pm this evening (3 August).

First responders were called to the scene on Fore Street at around 7:19pm this evening. Credit: @Camerafirm

They were asked to attend by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with a road closure.

There are eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and officers at the scene.

The Force Incident Manager, who oversees all live incidents across the region said there was "a concern the fire might spread to other properties" and firefighters were dealing with the situation.

A cordon has been put in place in both directions on Fore Street, between New Bridge Street and Mary Arches Street.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue are advising people to avoid the area as the incident is ongoing.