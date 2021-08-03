Garden waste collection suspended in Exeter because of staff shortages

Garden waste collection in Exeter has been temporarily suspended because of a shortage of HGV drivers due to self-isolation.

Exeter City Council has announced that the collection of brown bins will stop from August 4 and resume on August 16 because of staff shortages.

The lead councilor for city management, Cllr David Harvey, said the shortage has meant that other forms of waste collection have had to be prioritised.

He said: "We are prioritising household and recycling collections.

"We have done everything possible to avoid disruption to the garden waste collection rounds. Unfortunately it is now unavoidable due to staffing levels.

"All our brown bin customers will have their hire period extended and we will look to restart collections during the week commencing 16 August.

"I would like to apologise to everyone affected for the inconvenience."

The council has said it will post any updates on its website as well its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Exeter City Council posted on its Facebook page and said: "As a result of the current HGV driver shortage caused by Covid-19 and self-isolation rules, garden waste collections in Exeter have been temporarily suspended.

"If you're a garden waste customer, we'll make sure your hire period is extended to make up for the suspension."