Homeless people in Exeter are being invited to get their Covid jabs from a charity in the city.

St Petrock's, which has been supporting the homeless and vulnerable for 25 years, today ran its first vaccine clinic for people living on the streets or in temporary accommodation.

NHS inspectors recently visited the charity's base on Cathedral Green and on Monday 2 August it was declared fit to act as an official vaccine clinic.

The team wasted no time in getting started, enlisting help from the Clock Tower GP surgery.

A team from the Clock Tower GP surgery is carrying out the vaccinations. Credit: ITV News

Deputy practice manager Kelly Adair said: "It's fantastic, we've vaccinated six patients so far this morning. There has been a really good take up, until we got to the ages of 40 and under where there was a big hesitancy. So that's what we're trying to work on at the moment.

"It's really important and we are really proud when we can persuade them to have their vaccine."

Big Issue seller Steve has taken up the offer of two jabs through St Petrock's. Credit: ITV News

Big Issue seller Steve, who took up the offer of a jab when he was still street homeless, said being vaccinated makes him feel "safer".

When the pandemic started last year, more than a hundred million pounds was committed to house more than 37,000 homeless people across the country.

The Government says tackling rough sleeping is still an 'absolute priority' - but there are real worries about what happens next.

Lucy Patrick, communications manager for St Petrock's, said: "We are dealing with the most vulnerable section of the population. Now we are back on the streets, people are moving around more. On one level it's a bit easier, but people are back having to resolve these issues of finding housing."