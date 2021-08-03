Man guilty of 'repulsive and hideous' murder of baby boy

A man has been found guilty of murdering his baby son.

Sean Clark was just 39 days old when he died. He was found to have suffered dozens of rib fractures - some of which had started to heal - and two serious head injuries.

His father, James Dean Clark, denied being responsible for his death but was found guilty by a jury on Monday 2 August following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 31-year-old, from Warmley in South Gloucestershire, will be sentenced on Friday 24 September.

Sean's mother, Helen Jeremy, was acquitted of causing or allowing his death.

Sean was found unresponsive in his cot on the morning of 14 January, 2018.

A post-mortem found he suffered 74 rib fractures some of which were recent but some had begun to heal.

The jury heard the injuries were consistent with Sean having been shaken violently shortly before his death.

Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “James Clark is responsible for the most repulsive and hideous of crimes – the murder of a defenceless child.

“All of my team have been truly shocked at the lack of remorse shown by him throughout this investigation and subsequent trial which has taken more than three and a half years to conclude.

“The evidence showed quite clearly Sean was subjected to multiple assaults which had been committed on a number of separate occasions and we fought hard to secure the charges and compile the evidence to put in front of a court.

“As his father, he should have protected him not inflict pain and suffering on him.”