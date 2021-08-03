A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been seen for almost a week.

Sophie, from the Taunton and Yeovil areas of Somerset, was last seen in the Obridge area at 1.15pm on July 27.

Avon and Somerset Police issued an appeal for information on Tuesday 3 August.

The force says Sophie was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, and black trainers.

Sophie is described as white, female, about 5ft 2ins, of average build and has shoulder-length brown hair.

She was also carrying a large black shoulder bag and is believed to have links with Yeovil.

Avon and Somerset Police is calling for people to get in touch if anyone sees Sophie, and to call 999 and give reference number 5221170818.

Call 101 and use the same reference number if you know where she may be.