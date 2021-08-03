A stolen puppy has been reunited with its owners after it was found in a caravan in Wiltshire.

The 14-week old Cockapoo had been reported stolen from a traveller's site in Dorset.

It was later found in an unattended caravan by officers liaising with members of the travelling community at the carpark of Morrison’s supermarket in Chippenham.

Acting Sgt Elliot Alvis said: "We took care of the puppy for the afternoon while the owners travelled up to Chippenham Police Station to collect her. They seemed very pleased to be reunited with her and were very grateful for our help."

Police say there were no obvious signs that the animal had been mistreated and appeared to be healthy.

There were no arrests made in relation to this incident.