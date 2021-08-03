A walrus which has spent six weeks around the Isles of Scilly has returned to Irish waters.

Wally was originally spotted off Valentia Island in Ireland back in March but has spent months off Cornwall and most recently the island of St Mary's.

The large male Atlantic Walrus has become somewhat of a celebrity, with locals and visitors keen to catch a glimpse of him.

But in recent weeks his popularity has started to wane as he began trying to climb onto boats - causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Wally is believed to be from Svalbard, an island between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

It is thought he travelled thousands of miles by himself, eventually arriving in the Isles of Scilly on June 17.

Wally attempts to board a boat off the Isles of Scilly Credit: Scott Reid

As exciting a sight the Walrus may be, experts have warned he is not where he should be.

The British Diver's Marine Life Rescue has been working to encourage Wally to leave the Isles of Scilly and back towards his home.

So while some will be sad to see him go, others will be pleased this giant of the sea is finally heading back in the right direction.