Child one of two people rescued after falling from rock in Cornwall

Two people, one of them a child, have fallen from rocks in Cornwall.

The coastguard was called to the scene at Lands End where the first casualty was stabilised and treated by paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service.

They were then taken to hospital by air ambulance.

While on their way to the first incident, some of the team were diverted to another fall - this time involving a child.

The coastguard said the child was in shock and had to be treated at the scene by paramedics.

The school holidays have already seen a high number of incidents on our coastline as tourists flock to the South West.

The RNLI has reported a busy start to their summer, with children being blown out to sea, beachgoers being cut off by the tide and jellyfish stings among the many incidents they've been called to already.

The coastguard are reminding people to always dial 999 and ask for the coastguard if they see someone in trouble on the coast.