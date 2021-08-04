Tributes paid to 20-year-old man killed in Devon crash

A family have paid tribute to a 20-year-old man who died following a crash in Devon.

Danny Goodman died when his black BMW left the road near Loxdown Cross on the A386 at around 10.50pm on Wednesday 28 July.

His family said he will "never be forgotten" as they paid tribute to him.

“It is with great sadness we announce that our son Danny has died," they said.

He has left a large void in the lives of his family and friends and will never be forgotten. Danny Goodman's family

Police Constable Lucy Tyler-Jones, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with all Danny’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time for them.

"We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

"I would like to renew my appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to please come forward if you have not already spoken to police.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via email at 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting log number 1090 of Wednesday 28 July."