The family of a 'positive, selfless and entertaining' man killed in a crash in Cornwall have paid tribute to him.

Jay Phillips was killed in a motorcycle crash on the A303 in Helston on Sunday 1 August.

Emergency services were called at around 2.40pm but the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute his family said they are "devastated" by the loss.

We are devastated to say that we have lost our beloved Jay in a tragic motorcycle accident. Jay Phillips' family

“Jay was the most selfless man who adored his wife, step-sons and grandchildren," the tribute continued.

“We will forever mourn our loss and remember Jay for what he was; a happy, positive and entertaining man.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 615 of 01/08/21.