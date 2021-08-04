Yeovil Town club captain Lee Collins took his own life after "struggling with injuries and personal problems", an inquest has heard.

The 32-year-old was described at the hearing as a "gentle giant" and "the kindest and most generous" man you could meet by his partner Rachel Gibbon, who he had recently separated from.

In a statement read at Taunton Coroner's Court during his inquest on Wednesday 4 August, she said there were two sides to his "very complex character".

"One was a 'confident, cool and collected man' with time for everyone and listening to their problems," she said.

"He was the joker, the class clown and made people laugh with his infectious personality."

But she said the other side was a man who was "insecure and anxious" with an addictive personality.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

She said 2017 was a year which contributed significantly to Collins' poor mental health, as he lost his father and his beloved pet dog.

She said he would give 110% to exercising but his addictive personality eventually led him to drinking alcohol everyday and gambling.

The inquest heard he lost all their money when gambling online which only contributed further to his poor mental health.

Mental health is so important. If you need help or are offered help by those closest to you because they see you need it when you can't, please, please reach out. Rachel Gibbon, Lee's partner

In her closing statement, she said: "Lee was your captain, your leader. For us he was our safe place, our best friend.

"It is OK not to be OK and there is always someone there for you... even when you feel like there isn't."

Yeovil Town FC assistant manager Terry Skiverton said the defender had been "struggling with injuries and personal problems" and failed to turn up for training on March 31.

Mr Skiverton went looking for him and found him dead in his hotel room. Toxicology tests revealed alcohol and cocaine in his body.

Mr Skiverton said Lee had been happy during a good training session the day before his death.

Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins died earlier this year. Credit: Yeovil Town FC

Collins started his career at Wolves. He also played for Port Vale, Northampton, Mansfield and Hereford United. He also had a spell with Forest Green Rovers.

The centre-back had made eight National League appearances for the Glovers during the season.

In a statement on the day after his death his club, Yeovil Town said: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

"We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time."

A campaign was launched by Yeovil Town FC to support the family of club captain Lee Collins after he died in April.

Money raised from the campaign will go to Collins' partner and young daughters with 10% of the funds going to mental health charity Young Minds.

Where to go to get support with your mental health

There are multiple charities, including Mind, who are here to help. Below is a list of a few websites along with phone numbers of different charities who you can talk to.