Bomb squad called to Plymouth street as old grenade found in greenhouse

Police have swooped on a residential road in Plymouth after an old American training grenade was found in a garden.

Emergency services descended on Manadon Street and urged residents to stay inside and away from the windows after the discovery was made at around 11am on Thursday 5 August.

A police cordon was put in place and a bomb disposal team called to the scene to examine the 'rusty and corroded' grenade.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "EOD have attended. They've inspected the device which has turned out to be an American training grenade.

"It was inert and it was no risk to the public - however, we still treat it as a suspicious or potentially explosive device.

Police at the scene where the grenade was found in Plymouth. Credit: BPM Media.

"They've now removed it and they'll dispose of it by their own means."

Some nearby residents had been evacuated from their homes but police had confirmed that they had been allowed to return.

The old grenade was actually found in a greenhouse in the garden of one of the properties, it was thoroughly searched by officers before being cleared.