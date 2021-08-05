The designs for a railway station serving the brand new arena in Bristol have been unveiled by developers.

It is part of the wider Brabazon neighbourhood project which aims to build a new community of homes and businesses in Filton - with the arena at its heart.

YTL, the developers behind the project, say passengers will be able to make the journey from Temple Meads to the new station in 15 minutes.

The station, currently known as Filton North, is being built by Network Rail but YTL is is contributing £1million to the cost.

Network Rail will be submitting the detailed planning application for the station in August and, subject to approval, is expected to begin construction in 2022.

The station is part funded by developers YTL Credit: YTL Developments

The station is scheduled to be operational in 2023, while the YTL Arena Bristol should open its doors for the first time in 2024.

In June, developers also revealed plans for what they say is the biggest public park in the South West for fifty years.

The wait for an arena in Bristol has been a long one, with initial plans to build one next to Temple Meads scrapped in 2018.

But last year Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick approved plans for the major venue to be built on the Bristol-South Gloucestershire border.

Seb Loyn, Director at YTL Developments said: “Investing in public transport and active travel is a key part of the vision to ensure Brabazon becomes a thriving new neighbourhood for Bristol.

"With our first homes now selling fast, the new rail station due to be operational by 2023 and then Brabazon Park and the YTL Arena Bristol due to open in 2024, progress is well underway to deliver on that vision.”