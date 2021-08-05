Play video

Moment fire started on Burnham-on-Sea Pier. [Credit: Burnham-on-Sea.com]

Emergency services were called to Burnham-on-Sea seafront after a fire broke out on the pier.

The fire started at around 12.30pm and was tackled by crews from both Avon Fire and Rescue Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. It was extinguished by around 2.30pm but firefighters remain at the scene.

The start of the fire was caught on a live stream of Burnham-on-Sea's seafront. Four fire engines and police soon arrived at the scene.

ITV West Country viewer Mark Crandon sent footage of the firefighters tackling the blaze.

Play video

Watch: Fire crews tackle the pier fire [Credit: Mark Crandon]

Hundreds of people stood on the beach and the seafront, being kept at a safe distance by the emergency services.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following report:

"At 12.30pm, fire appliances attended a developed fire on the pier, following multiple calls from members of the public. A request was made for a further three appliances, along with the incident command unit.

"The fire involved a single storey building used as an amusement arcade. Four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and two main jets were in use."

Weston-super-Mare's turntable ladder was brought in to support the firefighters' efforts. Credit: @Kit_Collector_

The report continued: "At 1336 hrs, a further three appliances were requested for breathing apparatus. Also, Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent Weston-super-Mare with their turntable ladder to support the incident. Crews added an additional hose reel jet, fogspike and triple extension ladder to the equipment in use at the scene.

"At 1416 hrs, crews began stripping external flashing to gain access to the fire in the wall cavity, and damp down hot spots. Western Power were requested to isolate the electricity.

"The incident is being scaled down."

Four fire crews were seen tackling the blaze at the pier on Thursday. Credit: Mark Crandon.

The pier is the shortest in the UK and was the first concrete structure of its type in Europe.

It was built just before the First World War but had a large amount of repair work done during the summer of 2020.

Today's fire has left the rear of the pavilion severely damaged.

The road alongside the beach, the Esplanade, remains blocked while the incident continues.

Smoke and flames have severely damaged the end of Burnham Pier. Credit: Maddie Kaye

The moment a firefighter arrives at the scene. Credit: Ian Roome