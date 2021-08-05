Tom Daley shows off latest triumph - a knitted Olympic jumper

Play video

Tom Daley shows off his latest knitting project

After impressing viewers in the pool, Olympic gold medal winner Tom Daley has won even more fans with his knitting skills.

The Plymouth diver won gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform alongside his partner Matty Lee at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was the 27-year-old's fourth time competing at Olympic level - and he says knitting has helped him cope with the pressure.

He created a cosy for his medal and has since been spotted knitting in the crowd.

Tom Daley finally managed to win gold and knitted himself a sleeve to keep his medal safe Credit: Tom Daley (Instagram)

He has now shown off his completed project - an Olympic jumper with 'Tokyo, GBR and Team GB' written on it alongside a Union Jack.

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," he said as he shared a video of the finished project with fans.

He is also using his knitting to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity after his dad died as a result of brain cancer in 2011.