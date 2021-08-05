A marine conservation charity is warning people to leave wildlife alone when they visit the coastline. It comes after a colony of seals on an island off the Cornish coast was disturbed by a group of stand-up paddle boarders.

The Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust says a disturbance like this can disrupt their way of living, may lead to the animals being injured or even result in death.

In a post on its Facebook page it said, "With such a sharp increase in domestic coastal holidays this year, it's more important than ever that we aim to be wildlife-friendly when enjoying our beautiful coastline. Disturbance is always a waste of energy for seals, sometimes resulting in injury and occasionally being fatal."Whilst there are many cases of excellent and responsible human activity, this is not always the case. This group ignored the 'No landing' signs and wandered all over this island. Their activity prevented seals hauling out on their favourite rocks for nearly an hour, and disturbed all the resting sea birds in the area."Please give seals space and enjoy, respect and protect our marine environment. You can make a direct difference in helping coastal wildlife."

Paddle boarders are being asked to stay away from seals as disturbing them can have far-reaching consequences.

The group has not revealed exactly where the incident happened to avoid attracting more onlookers.

In West Cornwall, the number of seals disturbed into the sea, caused by human activity, almost doubled between 2011 and 2018 and the issue is getting worse. After lockdown, August 2020 was the worst August on record for the problem.

The threat to the area's seal population has become so great that the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust has produced thousands of information leaflets for distribution across the country.

The group has also written an article for a national paddle boarding magazine. It points out that seals may look cute and approachable but have a bite four times stronger than a dog. Even so, they are more at risk from humans than to humans.

Seals 'haul out' to pup, moult, rest, socialise, digest or replenish oxygen. These females seem to be soaking up the sun. Credit: Sue Sayer / Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust

The author Charlie Gill writes, "Whilst it may seem that seals pose a potential risk to humans, it is in fact humans that pose the greater threat to seals. Seals need to haul out on land to conduct vital life processes such as pupping, moulting, resting, socialising, digesting food and replenishing oxygen levels.

"However, when hauled out, they are incredibly vulnerable to being disturbed.

"As the UK’s coastal ecotourism, recreation and leisure sectors expand - especially withrecent restrictions on travelling abroad - there is increasing overlap between the spacesutilised by both seals and people.

"Some encounters reported to the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust (CSGRT) that were thought to be harmless, have in fact been recorded as unintentional disturbance events that potentially had major disruptive impacts on wild seals, their behaviour and functions."

The Cornwall Seal Group Rescue Trust wants to ensure that seals are left to thrive undisturbed.

CSGRT has come up with 12 things SUP users can do to minimise their impact on seals

Make sure you are well-trained, experienced and in full control of your board

Research the area you are visiting – are seals likely to be present on rocks or remote coves?

Keep quiet, so seals can’t hear you

Keep downwind, so seals can’t smell you

Stay well away (at least 100m); use your camera lens or binoculars to get a good look at them - if you only have a phone, do not approach to take a photo

Take your litter home to reduce the risk of ingestion and entanglement

Do not observe for longer than 15 minutes – they may be waiting for you to move off before getting in or out of the water

Signal to others if you see them demonstrating risky behaviour

If you see signs of alertness or disturbance, move away slowly and quietly

Sign and share this petition to get seals the same legal protection as whales and dolphins

Report the seals you see by emailing sightings@cornwallsealgroup.co.uk

If you see a seal that you think may need medical attention, ring British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.

Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust notes that seals can be very inquisitive and may approach paddle boards. It said, "If one tries to get on your board, stay relaxed and allow it to happen, the seal should move off on its own. If a seal is following you, keep moving.

"They are incredibly curious animals but will quickly lose interest if you do not engage with them."