Body of diver recovered after he went missing near Isles of Scilly
The body of a diver who went missing while diving near the Isles of Scilly has been recovered.
Devon and Cornwall Police, with the assistance of a specialist diving vessel, located Rob Dalby on August 4, one week after he got into difficulties underwater.
55-year-old Rob was diving with his wife Melanie Dalby and friends. He had booked the trip to celebrate Melanie's 40th birthday.
On July 28, Rob got into difficulties and failed to resurface on a dive. The circumstances of what happened have been described by Melanie as “a nightmare”.
Investigations are currently being carried out to determine the cause of events that led to the loss of Rob’s life.
Rob was an experienced diver and had assisted on several cave diving expeditions. He worked for Kirklees council for 23 years.
Melanie Dalby says she wants to thank the Coastguard, the RNLI and Devon & Cornwall Police for their efforts.