Bristol's Lily Owsley takes Olympic bronze with GB hockey teammates

Bristol's Lily Owsley and her GB hockey teammates have taken Olympic bronze at Tokyo.

The side battled through 40-degree temperatures to beat India 4-3 in the play-off for third place.

It means Team GB have now won medals in the women's hockey at three consecutive Olympics - adding to a bronze won at London 2012 and a gold at Rio in 2016.

Great Britain's Lily Owsley and India's Neha Goyal battle for the ball during the women's bronze medal match Credit: PA

The side made a strong start, taking a 2-0 lead but put through their paces by India who scored three times in just four minutes.

But GB pushed forward in the second half of the match, scoring once in each of the final two quarters.

It's the second Olympic medal Lily Owsley's will be bringing back to Bristol. She was also on the side that won gold at Rio in 2016.