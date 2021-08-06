Play video

Music festivals, concerts and other live events are set to be offered a new government backed insurance scheme to protect them if they are cancelled due to coronavirus.

It would mean that festivals could plan full-scale events with more guarantees in the future. The support will not start until September and the organiser of Wiltshire's WOMAD Festival believes it has come much too late. WOMAD Festival was due to happen in July but was cancelled partly because organisers could not get any insurance for Covid. Chris Smith, the director of WOMAD, believes the insurance scheme has come too late and he is angry at the government’s decision. He said: "I don't understand why it's taken so long to do something that has been requested for so long.

"This is really a headline about next year. It's irrelevant to this year."

WOMAD festival takes place in Wiltshire.

The government hopes their safety net for events will allow people to enjoy festivals in the future but Chris warns the true impact of the pandemic is still to come. He said: "I think the depth of devastation across the sector hasn't even started to be felt yet.

"Artists aren't going to be there. We'll get headliners but when you've got to fill 60 artists and they haven't worked in two years they're not going to be there.

"The skills gap is going to be huge so it's just another delay and people will just move to other sectors."

Glastonbury Festival was one of many live events forced to adapt to a new online world Emily Eavis, the co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival, welcomes the introduction of an insurance policy and feels it is now easier to plan ahead for the future.

Glastonbury festival also cancelled its one-off September event this year. Credit: PA Images.

In a statement she said: “It's great to see that the events industry has come to the top of the government's agenda. “We look forward to hearing more details about how the insurance could work for us and other festivals in planning ahead with confidence for future events." The Bristol Balloon Fiesta is another event which has had to reign in its plans this summer But those behind it, including Ben Hardy from Richmond Event Management, say this insurance scheme is a sign of things to come. He said: "Maybe I'm a sceptic but I don't think HM Government would be backing an insurance scheme like this if they were of the view that we're going to end up in another tranche of lockdowns and localised lockdowns.

"For me, it's given the whole sector a boost, a certain amount of confidence that we can start planning a normal season next year with real confidence."