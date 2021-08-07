Bristol: Huge DJ Derek mural nears completion next to M32

Finishing touches are being made this weekend to a mural in Bristol that celebrates the life of one of the city's most celebrated characters.

If you're driving near the M32 in Eastville, you'll see legend DJ Derek looking over you, with his message 'One Love'.

Four leading street artists have created the piece in commemoration of Derek Serpell-Morris - better known to those who loved him as DJ Derek.

It has been painted on the side of the Stapleton Road house facing the Eastville roundabout opposite Tesco and the M32.

Speaking to ITV News about the tribute, Derek's great-niece Jen Griffiths said: "When I first seen the picture with the purple waistcoat on I did cry. It brings back memories of him being here but also it's very overwhelming to see him that big in Bristol."

It's situated next to the M32.

DJ Derek was a huge figure in Bristol. He left his job as an accountant and became one of the most respected DJs playing reggae.

"Derek was a legend from Bristol," said Jonathan Savage, the Project Coordinator.

"He was a real figurehead of a multicultural music society that I want to be part of and tell the story of how he was this amazing DJ that had the respect from the community that he worked and lived within."

Derek's face on the mural was created by Bristol-based Harriet Wood - or 'Hazard One' - who has been described as one of the top female street artists in the world.

Fellow street artist from Bristol, Inkie, is now putting the finishing touches to the words and framing around the piece.