Cornwall: Husband and wife found dead in house at Cornish beauty spot

A man and woman have died at a property in a Cornish beauty spot, police have confirmed.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police went to Polperro in south east Cornwall following reports of concern for the welfare of two people at around 12.15pm on Friday (6 August).

It has now been confirmed that two people, understood to be a husband and wife, have died.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Police and ambulance crews attended the scene where a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s were confirmed deceased.

"Their next of kins have been informed.

"Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

"A cordon remains in place and residents can expect to see officers in the area into the weekend."