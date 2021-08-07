Thousands have attended the Swindon and Wiltshire Pride event, held in the Town Gardens. The all-day event is now in its 12th year, and organisers say they are delighted by the success.

Organisers say they are delighted by the event Credit: ITV West Country

Phoenix Stewart, Community Engagement Manager says: "We're delighted. It's going really well. To be with people again, especially after having to cancel last year is just amazing. It's so nice to see people together. We weren't sure if we would have to cancel, but decided not to and are so pleased we didn't. We are so proud of the event and Swindon for embracing it.

Phoenix Stewart is one of the organisers Credit: ITV West Country

The 90s boyband East- 17 is headlining the event tonight. The event is organised by around 150 volunteers.

Even the police cars were covered in colourful balloons

Phoenix Stewart says: " We are so pleased to keep it as a free event. We want everyone to be able to celebrate diversity and gender. It's always been there and this festival gives us all a chance to do this."