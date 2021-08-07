Plea to drivers as five die on Devon and Cornwall's roads in two weeks

Play video

Sgt Owen Messenger discusses road safety across the region.

Drivers across Devon and Cornwall have been issued an urgent message from emergency services after a spike in fatal collisions on roads in the region.

Over the past 14 days there have been 10 serious crashes across the two counties. This has ended with five fatalities.

Now, Devon and Cornwall Police's Road Casualty Reduction Team have issued a stark warning to all motorists in the area.

PS Owen Messenger of the Alliance Road Casualty Reduction Team for Devon and CornwallPolice and Dorset Police issued a stark warning to motorists.

He said: “Each one of these serious collisions is a tragedy with devastating and far-reaching consequences.

“Several of these collisions happened within a few miles of each other so the public can expect a lot more enforcement activity here – and across our larger roads network – over the coming weeks.

The last thing we want is to knock on any more doors to explain to someone that their loved one will not be returning home. PS Owen Messenger, Devon and Cornwall Police

“I would urge all drivers – whether local to the area or visiting on holiday – to stick to a safespeed, particularly on our rural roads. Leave for your journey earlier, give yourself moretime and don’t hurry."

Incidents across Devon and Cornwall during the past 14 days.

19/07/21 - Fatal road traffic collision, South Molton - Driver pronounced dead at scene

22/7/21 – RTC A386 near Yelverton - One taken to hospital

24/7/21 - Serious collision, A39 Barnstaple - Six injured

27/7/21 - Fatal RTC, A388 Torrington - Motorbike rider deceased at scene

28/7/21 - Fatal collision, A386 near Bideford - One man dead at scene

29/7/21 – Serious RTC - A30 Indian Queens - Driver taken to hospital

30/7/21 - A386 Landcross , Bideford - Driver pronounced dead at the scene

31/7/21 - Serious injury collision, Exmouth - Three people injured

1/8/21 - Serious RTC - Deep Lane End Plymouth - One man taken to hospital

1/8/21 - Fatal collision – Helston - Motorcycle rider, 51, pronounced deceased at scene

Max Chantrey, Road Safety Officer, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also said people needed to drive with "more awareness".

"Be aware of your situation: the conditions of the road, the weather conditions and the timeof travel," he said.

“With more drivers and motorcyclists on our roads than ever before, it’s even more important to drive with awareness.

“The speed limit is there as a limit, not a target. Always take regular breaks and reduce yourspeed to stay in control.

“No one expects to be involved in a collision, so make sure it isn’t you.”