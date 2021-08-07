Play video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

After more than a year away from live audiences, members of a Plymouth street dancing group are preparing to show off their skills at a hip-hop festival.

The Street Factory had been due to take part in the city's cancelled Mayflower concert in July - but their finely-honed routines will not go to waste.

On August 19 the rescheduled 'Roots Up' festival takes over the Hoe, and the Street Factory crew will be ready.

The crew are looking forward to performing in front of crowds. Credit: ITV News

"It's going to be phenomenal, we're really excited to be together on the stage and to be with the community again," says leader Toby Gorniak.

Toby says the group was disappointed July's event was axed - but they soon found a solution.

"We will be doing breaking, popping, locking, house, very sharp, quick, flowing movements, lots of tricks and flicks and power moves."

12-year-old Lila says she loves the 'freedom' of dancing. Credit: ITV News

One of the group's most talented young dancers, 12-year-old Lila Munday, said: "What I love about dancing is the freedom. I do it because I love it and when I'm in the middle of the stage it will be absolutely amazing."