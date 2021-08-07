When you can see the Red Arrows in Cornwall next week

The Red Arrows will return to Cornwall next week as part of Falmouth Week celebrations.

Known as the world's finest aerobatic display team, the iconic red hawk-fast jets will take to the skies over Falmouth Bay on Wednesday 11 August.

The team's attendance was confirmed by Falmouth Week organisers, who are urging spectators to gather at several vantage points to help with social distancing.

The performance will begin at 6.15pm on Wednesday.

You can watch from the seafront or Pendennis Point, Cliff Road, Castle Beach, Gyllyngvase Beach and Swanpool Beach.

The famous celebration, which dates back to 1837, was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year organisers are reassuring attendees that Covid safety measures are in place.

In a statement they said: "Safety plans are progressing in the lead up to the event this year.

"The August event follows the 19th July easing of restrictions as laid out by the Prime Minister but the organisers are working closely with Public Health and Cornwall Council teams, to provide reassurance and support to the public."

The Red Arrows display is expected to be one of the busiest events of the week, and people are being asked to use the hand sanitiser units on the seafront.

Face masks are also being recommended in busy areas.