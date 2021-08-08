A nine-year-old boy from Downend near Bristol has walked the Jurassic Coast path in less than a week.

Zac Churchill took his family with him on the challenge at the beginning of the summer holidays - and raised more than £2,200 for a Bristol homelessness charity.

Zac's mum, Melanie Churchill, said: "Me and my partner have been talking about walking the Jurassic Coast for the past couple of years without making any real plans.

"When Zac said that he wanted to do it with us and suggested he try to raise money for charity, it was the motivation and inspiration we needed to actually plan it and do it."

Zac Churchill with his mum Melanie and her fiancé Phil Melling on their Jurassic Coast challenge. Credit: Melanie Churchill

"He didn't need to think too long about which charity as he has always showed a lot of empathy towards those less fortunate and with an initial target of £100 to buy a couple of sleeping bags, he was keen to get going," she added.

Zac said: "I wanted to raise some money for the people that didn't have anything because I feel really sad that they don't have the things I do."

The money is going to Bristol charity Helping Homeless Believe. It provides an emergency response to anyone spotted rough sleeping in Bristol and South Gloucestershire. It offers a survival pack of basic essentials and points them to useful services. The charity says that, with the right support, people can make positive changes.

The going did get tough and, although Zac felt just like lying down at times, he persevered and completed the walk. Credit: Melanie Churchill

There were a few tough days along the way when Zac was exhausted but he did not let it break him, finishing the walk in under seven days.

Melanie said: "In total we walked 117 miles over the course of seven days and Zac really was amazing, smiling and chatting to everyone we saw, proud as punch to tell them what he was doing and everyone couldn't believe quite what he was taking on.

"A lot of them sponsored him too. He has now raised over £2.2k and we are incredibly proud of him."

Zac Churchill walked 117 miles along the Jurassic Coast in under seven days. Credit: Melanie Churchill

Zac pointed out that his family were unable to keep up with him sometimes. He said: "My Mummy and Dad were slower than me and I had to wait for them at the top of lots of hills when they were still at the bottom."

He said he had a great time, despite the tough going at times.

"I really liked the walk. I had lots of ice creams, saw lots of beaches and dolphins, peregrine falcons, shrews and fossils," he said.

"I feel really happy that I've raised lots of money and I hope it helps a lot of homeless."

Find out more about Zac's 100 Mile Jurassic Coast Challenge on his Go Fund Me page.