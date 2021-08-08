Guests trash outdoor pool at Cornish holiday resort

A holiday resort in Cornwall has issued an appeal after its outdoor pool area was trashed.

Staff at Atlantic Reach in Newquay posted an image of their ruined pool on their Facebook page today (Sunday, August 8).

The picture showed dozens of plastic and wooden chairs, sun loungers and parasols submerged in the water.

In the post, staff said they were thrown in by “helpful guests” and urged anyone with any information to get in touch.

'Just what we need'

“Happy Sunday everyone,” staff wrote.

“Some helpful guests completely trashed our outdoor pool and a vast amount of furniture last night. Just what we need.

“If anyone has any information that might help us track the culprits down please get in touch.

“Service will be a bit slow this morning folks, apologies.”

It is understood CCTV is being looked at to try and identify those responsible.