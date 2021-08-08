Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Cirencester

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after reports of a sexual assault in Cirencester.

Police in the Cotswolds say they are investigating the alleged incident, which took place in an alleyway near the Tesco car park in the early hours of Sunday, 8 August.

Police say a scene guard is in place whilst officers investigate.

The woman is now being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is asked to complete the following online form quoting incident 65 of 8 August.