Rainbow umbrellas and furry costumes light up 'lush' Plymouth Pride event

The organisers of Plymouth Pride said they were "really thrilled" that hundreds of people joined the party on the Hoe.

Despite bad weather, the event - celebrating diversity and inclusion - went ahead for the first time in three years.

Some colourful costumes were on display Credit: ITV News

Organiser Alan Butler said: "We were a little bit like 'Oh no, here we go again' as it was raining while we were trying to put up gazebos.

"But we are really thrilled by the amount of people who joined the parade. So hopefully we're doing something right."

People of all ages gathered on the Hoe. Credit: ITV News

Alan says "the conversations have moved on" around the LGBT+ community over the past 30 years.

"Things are not perfect, there are still hate crimes, but people are more prepared to stand up and talk about who they are," he said.

The Pride event took place for the first time since 2018 Credit: ITV News

Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Sutton and Devonport, gave an impassioned speech to kick off the day.

"Let's remember that Pride is a protest as well," he said. "We are here to celebrate equality in all its forms, no matter who you fall in love with, no matter your sexuality and your gender identity.

"What makes us brilliant is what makes us different. Let's celebrate that diversity. Let's send a message to all those haters who believe it's ok to attack someone because of their gender identity or their sexuality. Just say something really simple - just say 'love is love'.

"Plymouth is a wonderfully welcoming city, but we need it to be more inclusive."