A-Level Results Day 2021: Advice, tips and useful information for students

Watch Kylie Pentelow's full interview with Clare Marchant from UCAS

Support and advice is being offered to A-Level students ahead of results day on August 10.

UCAS and charities like the NSPCC are giving extra support for pupils who are feeling anxious and stressed.

The chief executive of UCAS, Clare Marchant, in Cheltenham, wants people to consider all their options after receiving their results.

She said: "Every year we have some students who are disappointed and what I would say to them is do some research, think about it now, not tomorrow, about what your plan B is.

"Don’t rush into anything but do some considered research, talk to peers who might be at the university.

The chief executive of UCAS believes a record number of students will still get into their first-choice university Credit: ITV West Country

"Talk to parents, to friends, to guardians but then move reasonably quickly through the course of the week if you do find something that you feel really passionate about.

"That is important because you are going to be studying this for three or four years but also think about other options.

"We know that we have record numbers of students interested in apprenticeships so look at that as an option as well. There are other options out there."

Between April and June, Childline delivered more than 1,800 counselling sessions to students across the UK because of concerns relating to exams.

In the same period last year, 861 sessions were delivered – fewer than half this year’s total.

The NSPCC has issued advice for students who did not get the results they wanted:

Ask a teacher, careers advisor or any adult you trust what they think and discuss your options and how you are feeling.

Remind yourself of what you did well in whether that be specific pieces of coursework, or other parts of your life.

Don’t compare yourself to your friends.

If you do not feel your grade reflects your ability speak to your school about making an appeal. This doesn’t always mean you’ll get a better grade but it can help if you think things would have been different had you sat the exam.

Look at other courses or training programmes and apprenticeships that you can do.

If you haven’t got a place at your chosen university, try not to worry as there is a chance you could get a place at another university through the clearing process.

Take a gap year and do something different like volunteering.

Look at different courses that you can do with the grades you have achieved.

For parents and carers: