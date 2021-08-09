A woman is missing after going for a swim near a Perranporth beach.

The swimmer was not seen to resurface after diving into a wave on Saturday 7 August at Perran Sands Beach, according to witnesses.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the woman enter the water at around 1:30pm or knows her current whereabouts to come forward.

It is believed she is local to the area as she told lifeguards that she is a regular swimmer in these waters.

The woman is described as being white, in her 40s or 50s, of slim build and with dark shoulder length hair. Police have also said she was seen wearing a short black dress.

Officers have begun searching the coastline and said the search would resume yesterday afternoon, on Sunday 8 August.

It is possible that the woman swam further down the coastline and got out of the water without being seen, meaning she may not even be aware she is being searched for.

If anyone has any information about the swimmer's whereabouts, officers say they should pass the information to the police by calling 101 and quoting log number 585 070821.