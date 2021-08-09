Team GB's Olympians have begun returning home after their record-equalling medal haul in Tokyo - and among them was Plymouth's champion diver Tom Daley.

Daley won gold in the synchronised 10m and bronze in the individual 10m contests - but his achievements go far beyond the diving board.

The 27-year-old is seen by many as a role model for young LGBT people in his home city.

Tom grew up in Plymouth where he learned his skill as a diver. Credit: ITV News

After winning gold with diving partner Matty Lee, Daley said: “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.

"I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything.”

Tom created some Olympic-themed knitwear during the Tokyo games. Credit: Tom Daley/Instagram

Labour MP Luke Pollard said: "The experience I had as a young person, being that awkward, spotty teenager in the closet, unable to really see anyone I could look up to, that's hopefully not the same experience as young people today.

"Seeing Tom Daley as a role model, someone who is visible, someone who is leading the charge for equality I think really empowers young people to be themselves."

The new owners of Plymouth's most popular gay pub, The Swallow, agree that Tom's success can help others to feel more comfortable about who they are.

Jazmin May said: "He's given a lot of people inspiration since he's come out, a lot of other people have been able to come out as well, so we're really proud of him."