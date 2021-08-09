M32 motorway reopens after ‘sudden death’ on Bristol carriageway

The M32 motorway in Bristol has fully reopened following a fatal incident.

The outbound carriageway was closed for two hours on August 9 following the “sudden death of a man”.

The incident happened between junctions three and two, and led to severe delays in Newfoundland Street and near Cabot Circus.

In an earlier statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "The M32 outbound is currently closed between junctions 3 and 2 following a report of a sudden death of a man on the M32.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. We'd advise drivers to avoid the route."

The road was fully reopened around midday.

Elsewhere in the region, northbound traffic on the M5 between Avonmouth and Cribbs Causeway was delayed following a vehicle fire.

Highways England said there were 4.5 mile-long queues on the approach.