Missing Dorset diver named as search enters second day

A major search and rescue operation for a missing diver off the Dorset coast has entered a second day.

Carvalho Ildelindo da Silveira, who is in his 60s, was reported missing on Saturday, August 7.

He was last seen diving in the water near Lulworth Cove around 4.15pm, and was reported missing to the RNLI around 8.15pm.

A multi-agency search operation was launched - involving specially-trained marine officers and the police - but he has not been found.

Mr da Silveira was diving in Lulworth Cove. Credit: BPM Media

Dorset Police have now issued an image of Mr da Silveira as part of an appeal to find him.

Chief Inspector Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: “A multi-agency search operation has been underway since Saturday evening in an attempt to find Carvalho.

“Sadly, these have so far not been successful, but our searches remain ongoing and involve a range of agencies and specialist units.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have any knowledge as to Carvalho’s whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was out on the water in the area who recalls seeing and may have information that could help us.

“Carvalho’s family have now been informed and are being supported by officers.”

Mr da Silveira is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, bald and with a large white moustache.