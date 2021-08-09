The number of people waiting for lifesaving heart care in the region could more than double by next year, because of delays caused by the pandemic.

According to the British Heart Foundation, in February 2020, around 25,266 people across the West Country were on cardiology waiting lists. The BHF predicts that, by March 2022, this could reach 55,979 due to the pandemic.

The charity says its forecast is of "a worse case but possible scenario where the NHS in England doesn't get enough investment and is under increased pressure from Covid-19 or a bad winter".

It is warning it could take up to five years for the backlog to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The British Heart Foundation says it could take up to five years for the backlog to return to pre-pandemic levels. Credit: ITV News

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Even before the pandemic began, waiting lists for vital heart care were far too long.

"As this report shows, the pandemic has since pushed the NHS towards breaking point, with devastating consequences for the 720,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the South West.

"Delay in diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases is not just about improving symptoms, however important that is - it is about saving lives.

"Tragically, we have already seen thousands of extra deaths from heart and circulatory diseases during the pandemic, and delays to care have likely contributed to this terrible toll.

"At this critical moment, the Government must act now to avoid more lives lost to treatable heart conditions. Addressing the growing heart care backlog is only the start.

"We must also see a clear plan, alongside significant and ongoing investment, to build capacity back into the NHS and address the pandemic's impact on health workers. Getting this right would avoid preventable heartbreak for many families."