Rise in complaints about E-scooters in North Somerset

E-scooter owners could receive fines of up to £1,000 if they break rules in North Somerset.

Owners could also get six points on their licence and have their scooter confiscated if anyone uses their privately-owned scooter on public land.

Following a rise in complaints about e-scooters on private land, North Somerset Council is advising the local community to be more aware of the rules.

Councillor Mike Solomon, the council’s executive member for Neighbourhoods and Community Services, said: "While they're great fun for the people riding them, e-scooters are causing concern for other road and pavement users.

"Some owners might not be aware that they can't be used in public places, so we're keen to raise awareness and encourage more responsible e-scooting.

"Otherwise there will be an accident and it could involve a small child or older person and no-one wants that on their conscience."

Illegal use of privately-owned e-scooters can result in them being confiscated by the police Credit: PA

E-scooters can only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission and their use is illegal on roads, cycle lanes, and pavements.

Avon and Somerset Police has said it will be working with neighbourhood teams to enforce the rules with warnings and penalty points, if needed.

Simon Brickwood, who is superintendent for road safety at the force, said: "We’re keen for riders to be aware that e-scooters are classified as motor vehicles for the purposes of law.

"As such, if they are used on a road, pavement or any public place, they are subject to the same road traffic legislation as any motor vehicle – i.e. you must have a driving licence and insurance.

"However, at the current time, it isn’t possible to get motor insurance to ride a private e-scooter, so ultimately they aren’t lawful for use anywhere other than on private land.

"Our neighbourhood teams are actively engaging with e-scooter users as part of our regular patrols, giving advice and taking positive action where appropriate.

"While a warning may be given in the first instance, officers have the power to take enforcement action which may include seizing the scooter or issuing penalty points."