A winning Euromillions lottery ticket worth more than £141,000 was bought in West Dorset and has not yet been claimed.

The ticket has five matching main numbers and one Lucky Star number from the draw that was held on March 26.

The ticket owner has until September 22 to claim the six-figure prize with the National Lottery keen to find the winner.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

The owner of the ticket has until September 22 to claim the six-figure prize Credit: PA

"In the current situation, we’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to only buy their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

"Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they have a genuine claim can write to Camelot - but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If nobody comes forward with the winning ticket before the September 22 deadline, the prize money plus the interest it has generated will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

The winning lottery ticket which is worth £141,345.80, and the EuroMillions numbers on the draw date were 10, 12, 37, 49, 50 with the Lucky Star numbers being 3 and 8.