Staff at trashed Cornwall resort ‘blown away’ by public support

Staff at a Cornish holiday resort have thanked the public for their support after their outdoor pool area was trashed.

A group of guests at Atlantic Reach in Newquay reportedly threw furniture - including chairs, sun loungers and parasols - into the pool at the weekend.

A picture of the damage was shared on the resort’s Facebook page, prompting an overwhelmingly positive response from followers online.

In an update, staff said thank you to those that had reached out.

‘This isn’t just a cheap bit of plastic in a pool’

“Thank you again to everyone who cares like we do about this terrible situation,” staff said.

Staff said they have been "blown away" by the support they have received. Credit: Atlantic Reach / Facebook

“This isn't just a cheap bit of plastic in a pool. This is thousands of pounds of newly purchased, high quality, commercial grade furniture.

“The vandals are now known to us and this will be left with the police to handle. We won't be naming and shaming.

“This has never happened before and truly is not a representation of the behaviour of our regular clientele.”