Armed police in Bristol after machete attack injures man

A man has been detained in Bristol after armed police responded to a machete attack in the street.

A specialist firearms unit was requested after two men were seen fighting in Bell Hill Road, St George.

One of the men was reportedly armed with a machete, which was used during the attack.

One man has since been detained while a second man was found injured in nearby Kensington Road.

The road has reopened after being initially closed to “ensure the safety of the public”.

'A weapon had been seen’

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed specially-trained armed police officers were deployed.

"Police have detained a man following a report of a fight between two people in Bell Hill Road, St George, Bristol,” the force said.

"A witness called at 12.17pm on Tuesday, August 10 to report two men fighting in the street and said one man had struck the other with a machete.

"The road was closed as a precaution to ensure the safety of the public.

"As a weapon had been seen, specially-trained armed police officers were involved in the response.

"A man was detained in Bell Hill Road at 1.30pm and the road reopened at 1.38pm. A second man was found in nearby Kensington Road with an injury which did not require an ambulance.

"Enquiries continue and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the initial incident or who may have dashcam or other footage which could help their investigation.

"Call 101 with any information, reference 5221182833."