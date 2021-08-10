Body found in search for missing Dorset diver

A body has been found in Dorset following a three-day search for a missing diver.

Carvalho Ildelindo da Silveira went missing after diving off the coast of Lulworth Cove on August 7.

He was last seen in the water around 4.15pm and was reported missing to the RNLI later that evening.

Earlier today (August 10), the body of a man was located in the bay by divers from Devon and Cornwall Police.

Mr da Silveira went missing while diving near Lulworth Cove. Credit: BPM Media

Formal identification has not yet taken place but police say it is believed to be Mr da Silveira.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

Chief Inspector Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Carvalho at this extremely difficult time.

“Officers would like to thank everyone who shared the original appeal as well as colleagues from all the partner agencies who assisted in the search.”