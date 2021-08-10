Four climbers have been rescued by the coastguard after becoming stuck on a cliff in Cornwall.

Mullion Coastguard were alerted that four people were scaling a cliff-face near Housel Bay, The Lizard, when they became unable to move.

When they arrived, the coastguard also learned that the adventurers had not brought any ropes or harnesses to help them during the climb, on Sunday 8 August.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "We lowered a rope technician to speak with the group as they were climbing without ropes or harnesses.

"Once all casualties were safely on the cliff top words of advice were given.

"Thanks to Lizard RNLI for standing by."

An RNLI vessel despatched by the charity's station in the Lizard was on standby. Credit: Mullion Coastguard.

In a photo posted by the coastguard, an RNLI rescue boat can be seen in the waters below the cliff-face.

If you are in need of emergency assistance around the coast call 999 and ask for the coastguard.