Military drafted in to support South West ambulance staff

A “small number” of military personnel have been brought in to support frontline staff working for South West Ambulance Service.

The service operates across the region, and bosses say they are facing “increasing demand”.

Wayne Darch, who is assistant director of operations, said the military will help alleviate pressure.

“With the NHS in the South West facing increasing demand, we are using tried and tested methods to alleviate pressures on services so everyone will continue to get the care they need,” he said.

“This includes a small number of military personnel to help us get more of our vehicles back on the road, getting people the urgent care and treatment they need sooner.

“If you are worried about your health but it is not an emergency, please use 111 online to be directed to the best service for your needs.”

Earlier this month, the service issued a desperate plea to the public - urging them to only call 999 in life-threatening emergencies.

The warning came after the service experienced its busiest week on record in July, responding to more than 22,000 incidents across seven days.