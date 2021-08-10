Missing Perranporth swimmer found safe and well at home

A woman who went missing after swimming near Perranporth has been found safe and well at home.

The swimmer was not seen to resurface after diving into a wave on Saturday 7 August at Perran Sands Beach, according to witnesses.

It prompted an investigation from Devon and Cornwall Police which appealed for witnesses.

But officers have confirmed that the woman has since been found safe and well at her home in Truro.

A spokesperson said: "The female swimmer has been identified and located safe and well at home.

"The woman, from Truro, was traced thanks to a successful search carried out by local officers, RNLI lifeguards and HM Coastguard.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this matter."